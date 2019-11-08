Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.00 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.90.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $137,163.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $321,981.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $50,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $436,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock worth $504,967 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,327,000 after buying an additional 483,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,695,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 808,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

