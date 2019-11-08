Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,360.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,340.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,096.40.

BKNG stock opened at $1,849.93 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,081.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,002.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,899.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

