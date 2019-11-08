Critical Survey: AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) vs. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AmeriCold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.60 billion 4.47 $47.99 million $1.18 31.73 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $1.43 billion 9.05 $54.40 million $1.20 7.57

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmeriCold Realty Trust. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmeriCold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. AmeriCold Realty Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AmeriCold Realty Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 1 5 0 2.83

AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $36.07, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Given ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is more favorable than AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 1.67% 2.77% 0.93% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -188.46% 11.66% 1.28%

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

