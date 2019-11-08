Critical Survey: TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) versus Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get TSR alerts:

This table compares TSR and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -3.30% -28.23% -16.19% Inpixon -462.47% -210.63% -110.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TSR and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $63.34 million 0.10 -$1.34 million N/A N/A Inpixon $3.76 million 1.14 -$24.57 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Inpixon.

Volatility & Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpixon has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TSR and Inpixon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TSR beats Inpixon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions. Its products are based on a technology that detects and locates accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices, as well as uses a data-analytics engine to deliver actionable insights and intelligent reports for security, marketing, asset management, etc. The Infrastructure segment resells third party hardware, software, and related maintenance/warranty products and services to commercial and government customers. Its products include enterprise computing, storage, virtualization, networking, etc.; and services comprise custom application/software design, architecture and development, staff augmentation, and project management. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, telecom, and others. Inpixon has reseller partnership with Genwave Technologies Inc. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.