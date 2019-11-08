CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.92.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$15.16 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.26 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

