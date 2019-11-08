Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.15.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $184.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 445.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after buying an additional 943,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 161.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 782,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,111,000 after buying an additional 483,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,932,000 after purchasing an additional 452,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

