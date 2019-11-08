Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CURO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Curo Group alerts:

CURO opened at $14.39 on Monday. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.