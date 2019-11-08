Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. 16,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.61. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.