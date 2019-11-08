Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.09). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

CYTK stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $256,605. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,905,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

