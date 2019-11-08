DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMBK. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

