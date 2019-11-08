Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

