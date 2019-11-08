Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 1,930,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,168. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.20.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

