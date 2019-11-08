Darling Ingredients Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,810% compared to the typical volume of 86 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.