Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $162.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.