Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €120.00 ($139.53).

SIE traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €113.28 ($131.72). 1,791,793 shares of the company traded hands. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.21.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

