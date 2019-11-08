Deutsche Bank Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Buy

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

STT opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,133 shares of company stock worth $2,942,020. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

