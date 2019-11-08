Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.55 ($34.36).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEQ. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €27.08 ($31.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 12 month high of €28.72 ($33.40).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

