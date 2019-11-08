Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €41.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.76 ($45.07).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €44.09 ($51.27) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €19.12 ($22.23) and a 12 month high of €44.98 ($52.30). The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.69.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

