Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLGNF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

