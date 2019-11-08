Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $76.66 and last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 239175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.

The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.