Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) dropped 2.2% on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $140.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as low as $76.51 and last traded at $75.53, approximately 269,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,504,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,969.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 126,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

