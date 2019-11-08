Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.10.

DMRC opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digimarc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Digimarc by 28.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

