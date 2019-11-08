Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $39,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $7,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the period.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $77.86 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.