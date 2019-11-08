Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

NYSE DFS opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

