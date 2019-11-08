Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.65.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

