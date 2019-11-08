Dogecoin Price Up 0.6% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex and cfinex. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $320.62 million and approximately $89.90 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00680639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,967,383,795 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, Tidex, CoinFalcon, cfinex, BCEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Novaexchange, Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Tux Exchange, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, C-Patex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Koineks, FreiExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, Robinhood, Indodax, Kraken, Coinbe, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bitsane, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Coinsquare, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Cryptomate, QBTC, Gate.io, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, Graviex, Ovis, Bittylicious, Bits Blockchain, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exmo and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

