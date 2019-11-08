Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) CEO Diane Leopold Sells 11,500 Shares

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 372,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,025. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

