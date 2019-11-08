DopeCoin Market Cap Hits $172,151.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $172,151.00 and approximately $3,380.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00674617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

