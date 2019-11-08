Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

