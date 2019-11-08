Dougherty & Co Lowers Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Neutral

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $215,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

