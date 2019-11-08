Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $43.20 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

