Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 11,000 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 207.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

