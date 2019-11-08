Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,391 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.06 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

