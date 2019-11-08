Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,811 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $119,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after purchasing an additional 565,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after purchasing an additional 460,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,702,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

PNW opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.22). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.