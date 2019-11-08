Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of American Public Education worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on APEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

APEI stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.