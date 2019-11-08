Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 275,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,551,000 after buying an additional 48,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,976,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,876,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $235.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,907. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,734 shares of company stock worth $31,547,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.