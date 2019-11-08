Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,545 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,673,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $7.63 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.