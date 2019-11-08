electroCore (ECOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. electroCore has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.42.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

