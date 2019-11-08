Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Down 0.2%

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 1,720 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.