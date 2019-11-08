Energean Oil & Gas’ (ENOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 932.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 918.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

