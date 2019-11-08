Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Stake Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,823,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

