Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 613 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshpet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Freshpet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

