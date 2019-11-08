Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,254 Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 314,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZD opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

