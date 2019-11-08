Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

