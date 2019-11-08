Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 341,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

