Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $2,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

In other news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $384,520.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.