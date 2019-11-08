ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 1498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.42.

The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ePlus by 357.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ePlus by 33.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ePlus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 809.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ePlus by 167.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

