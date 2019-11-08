Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

NYSE:XEC opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,331 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,588,000 after purchasing an additional 953,479 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,646,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.