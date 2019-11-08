Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Knight Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.12 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GUD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

GUD stock opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 31.48. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

