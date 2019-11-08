Ethereum Classic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $845.86 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $562.09 million and $845.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00055580 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Stocks.Exchange, ChaoEX and BigONE. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.02082201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 114,917,459 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, Kucoin, Coinroom, CoinEgg, QBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Coinbase Pro, Bittrex, YoBit, ChaoEX, CPDAX, BigONE, RightBTC, Coinone, Crex24, Koineks, Poloniex, LBank, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, CoinBene, Coinsuper, C-CEX, CoinEx, EXX, Kraken, Ovis, ABCC, Bitbns, Korbit, Exmo, Binance, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C2CX, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptomate, Indodax, FCoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, OKEx, Bibox, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Coinut, Coinhub, Instant Bitex, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, CoinTiger, Exrates, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKCoin International, BTC Markets and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

